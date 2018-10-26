X Factor star leads Wigan school sing-along!

A singer who has wowed national TV audiences hitting top note on the small screen visited Wigan to talk to school pupils about her rise to fame.

Georgia Burgess from X Factor dropped in at St James’s Primary School in Orrell to share her experiences in front of the TV cameras.

Georgia meets one of the pupils

She sang a few songs for the youngsters and then took lots of questions about developing her talent, making the most of her abilities and what it is like to be in the room with X Factor’s feared judge Simon Cowell.

Georgia left the show earlier this month after making it through to the stage of the programme where contestants get to stay at the judges’ houses.

The school expressed its delight at the visit and the messages Georgia shared with the pupils.

Lyndsay Ashcroft, chair of the Parents, Friends’ and Staff Association (PFSA) which organised the visit, said: “The children all recognised her and it was just lovely.

“They had a good singalong and then the children asked questions.

“Lots of them wanted to know about Simon and what he was like.

“She said he was very straight to the point and it was quite frightening singing for him at times but she also told them he was very kind when she went to the judges’ houses.

“It was quite educational for them because she told them how frightening it was to get on the stage and sing but she also said they had to keep going, no matter how scared they might be, and could achieve whatever they set their mind to. The children were really impressed by her and it was good for them to see that after X Factor she is carrying on doing different things.”

Georgia, who hails from Birmingham, also told them about her tough route to the top which included spending time in America writing songs for Disney.

She described how in the process of honing her craft she has penned at least 300 songs.

Georgia did well in this year’s X Factor, getting through several rounds of audtions and only falling at the “judges’ houses” stage of the competition.

She is currently visiting a number of schools around the country in the wake of leaving X Factor and is also in demand judging talent shows and other music competitions.