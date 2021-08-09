Is your cat featured in our gallery?

International Cat Day: 20 of Wigan's cutest cats

August 8th was International Cat Day and we asked you to send in photos of your moggy.

By Kelvin Stuttard
Monday, 9th August 2021, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 9th August 2021, 4:30 pm

We were inundated with photos of your feline friends and have selected the best 20 for your viewing pleasure.

1.

Miley is 12 years old.

2.

Chase aged three is a rescue cat who has found his forever home with his adopted brother Ernie.

3.

It's a cats life for Milo.

4.

Butters likes to sit in the bidet...

