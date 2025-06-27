The singer hit the red carpet in a daring Ronald van der Kemp gown | No Credit

Paloma Faith hit the red carpet at this year’s Butterfly Ball, as the 25th anniversary gala at London’s Dorchester Hotel raised a whopping £1,515,585 for Caudwell Children’s charity.

Caudwell Children is a charity in the UK that supports autistic and disabled children.

The singer-songwriter, who served as the event’s musical director, lit up the hotel dressed in a darling Ronald van der Kemp gown and brought the iconic Sister Sledge to the stage.

Joined alongside the “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” curator, stars including Tamzin Outhwaite, Donna Preston, Michelle Gayle, Brenda Edwards, Jonathwan Wilkes, Olivia Cox, Lady Wilnelia Forsyth, Dominic Skinner, Nicholas Hamilton and Emhrys Cooper all attended the event.

The night, sponsored by Burgess and Furrer Carrara, was to highlight the life-changing work that Caudwell Children does.

It featured performances from Magic FM DJ Neev Spencer, who played during dinner, and DJ Harriet Rose ensured the party continued into the small hours of the night.

Hosted by Nick Ede, he was joined on stage by Rhys Walker, a proud beneficiary of the charity’s Shaping Futures employability programme.

But it was Faith’s blend of passion and personal connection that gave the event its emotional core.

Claire Marshall, CEO of Caudwell Children, said: “I’m deeply moved by the extraordinary generosity shown by our guests and supporters at this year’s Butterfly Ball, especially as we mark a momentous milestone for Caudwell Children, 25 years of transforming the lives of disabled and autistic children.

“Experiencing my first Butterfly Ball as CEO is something I will never forget.

“The donations made will help to fund our vital, life-changing services, from mobility aids and sensory equipment to therapies and autism assessments.

“This evening wasn’t just about fundraising, but was an opportunity for us to open doors to brighter futures, giving children the chance to thrive.”

Founder John Caudwell, who started the charity in 2000, gave a speech about the growth of the organisation, which now operates from the pioneering Caudwell International Children’s Centre and has helped thousands of families to date.

John said: “I feel immensely proud that, in 25 years of Caudwell Children, we have transformed the lives of children and young people over 100,000 times.

“Tonight’s Butterfly Ball is a powerful reminder of how far we’ve come.

“Seeing so many people come together with generosity, compassion, and belief in our mission fills me with deep gratitude.

“Every penny raised tonight will help us continue providing life-changing support to even more disabled and autistic children across the UK.”

The evening also featured a luxury live auction and charity pledges led by Charlie Ross.