£100,000 awarded to groups from lottery funds

Community groups across the borough are celebrating after receiving more than £100,000 in lottery grants.

The National Lottery has awarded £9.4m to organisations in the North West this quarter, which includes £105,250.20 shared between 11 groups in Wigan.

The funding will support projects ranging from improvements to community buildings to IT sessions for older people.

James Harcourt, from the Big Lottery Fund, said the money raised through the lottery could be “life-changing”.

Wigan Veterans have received £10,000 to pay for adventure sport and residential and educational activities for veterans. It is hoped they will improve their confidence and self-esteem and reduce isolation.

A gift of £10,000 was awarded to Cherry Tree Pensioners Club for a dominoes league for older people living in managed accommodation schemes.

Wigan Cosmos FC received the same amount to pay for football training sessions for young people, which will encourage them to be more active, socialise with others and learn new skills.

More Than Words Advocacy CIC, based at The Pier Centre in Wigan, will be able to provide training for volunteers after receiving £10,000. They work with adults with learning difficulties, social needs, communication and other health conditions such as autism, Asperger’s syndrome and mental health issues.

Think Ahead Community Stroke Group, in Ince, has £10,000 to organise events to improve people’s understanding of stroke and the support available.

Leigh’s Joining Communities Ltd also received £10,000 to run a series of IT workshops for older people to help them become more digitally aware, learn new skills and gain confidence.

A grant of £9,981 was given to Hindley Nursery School to create a sensory play resource to improve children’s well-

being, social interaction and development.

Friends Of Howfen will receive £9,950 for its Shed Full Of Memories project. It will be used to buy huts and equipment, which will replicate themes such as a beach, and provide outdoor recreational activities, events, entertainment, trips and holistic therapies for people affected by dementia, as well as their families and friends.

AIM Together Northwest CIC, in Ashton, has been awarded £9,921.20 to run physical activity and IT sessions for young people with additional educational needs. This will provide learning and employment opportunities to enable them to develop new skills.

Shevington Youth Club And Community Centre has been given £7,398 to pay for new lighting, radiators and storage in the community hall. They plan to develop the space for on-going use by the wider community.

Similar work will be done at Atherton Central Methodist Church, which has £8,000 to pay for a new heating system.