16 and 17 year olds could be banned from buying scratchcards

A ban on 16 and 17-year-olds buying scratchcards could be introduced to protect "those most vulnerable people", the sports minister has said.



In an interview with The House magazine, Mims Davies said the Government has considered outlawing the sale of scratchcards to anyone under 18.

She said: "We need to be very clear that gambling starts at 18.

"We are very clear that where people are connected to their communities and they want to support causes in appropriate ways, it's not to stop people from having fun, but it's also to protect those most vulnerable people.

"That's where the Government needs to step in."

The law currently allows anyone over the age of 16 to purchase a scratchcard although the minimum age required to bet in a casino is 18.

A study by the Gambling Commission in 2018 found that 450,000 young people aged 11-16 gambled in a week.

The same study discovered 16% of 11 to 16-year-olds said they purchased National Lottery scratchcards at least once a week or more.

Ms Davies also spoke about the issue of banning gambling sponsorship on sports clothing, saying: "You can't advertise with children's shirts - rightly so.

"We've done a gambling review, there are still work and outcomes that we are delivering on that. But that review is ongoing.

"It doesn't mean that we've stopped."