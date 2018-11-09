£1m Lotto prize finally claimed in Wigan

A Wiganer has at last come forward to claim a £1m lottery prize which had been unclaimed for two months.



The hunt was on for the lucky winner of the Lotto Millionaire Raffle prize, which had been drawn on September 5. The ticket had been purchased in Wigan.

And Camelot, the lottery organisers, will have breathed a sigh of relief. This summer, a £1m prize went unclaimed after a ticket bought in Wigan wasn't handed in and the deadline passed.

Unless the winner of a major National Lottery prize opts to take full publicity and signs an agreement to that effect, no further information can be released about their win.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said, “We’re delighted that the winner of this amazing prize has now come forward and we hope that they will enjoy their win. It would have been awful if the ticket-holder had missed out on this substantial and life-changing amount of money. We would like to remind all National Lottery players to check their tickets every time they play.”