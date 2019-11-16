200 firefighters fight huge blaze at six-storey student apartment block in North West

Residents of The Cube in Bolton are being asked to go to Orlando Village student accommodation and contact their loved ones to let them know they are safe.

The call comes as firefighters remain at the scene of a major fire at the student apartment block on Bradshawgate close to the town centre.

At 8.30pm last night ( Friday November 15), crews were called to a fire at the six-storey building, which was affecting every floor.

Residents had already started to evacuate the building as firefighters arrived. Two people were treated by paramedics at the scene, including one person who was rescued by crews using an aerial platform.

At its height, around 200 firefighters were tackling the blaze, with 40 fire engines, three aerial platforms and other specialist appliances in use.

Six fire engines currently remain at the scene as firefighters tackle the last few pockets of fire.

Road closures remain in place and people are urged to stay away from the area.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Tony Hunter, said: “Our crews have done a fantastic job bringing this fire under control, in what have been very challenging circumstances. I want to praise their swift action, which has prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.

“I’m pleased the say that we are now scaling back our response, and we will remain at the scene for the next few hours as we tackle the remaining pockets of fire.

“Our priority now, is ensuring that all residents of The Cube register at Orlando Village on Thynne Street, Bolton so we know they are safe and well.”

The University of Bolton is supporting students who have been evacuated. They are urged to go to Orlando Village student accommodation, Thynne Street, BL3 6BA.

Professor George E Holmes DL, President and Vice Chancellor of the University of Bolton, said: “Supporting the welfare of our students is our number one priority and we have moved swiftly to assist in any way we can.

“University colleagues have worked through the night to make sure support is in place for students over the weekend.

“We have assisted in ensuring students have been given temporary alternative accommodation at the Orlando student halls and in some Bolton hotels.

“We have also arranged to provide necessities such as toiletries for all students affected and are opening the University over the weekend so students can be supported. We will also provide food for them.

“I would like to stress that The Cube is not owned by the University of Bolton.

"It is owned and managed by a private landlord.”