£5.4m boost for Wigan's homeless

A £5.4m pound contract to bolster services for the homeless has gone out to tender.



Wigan Council, which is funding the multi-million pound project, is looking to provide “supported accommodation” alongside a range of other services for homeless adults or those at risk of becoming homeless.

The town hall has revealed that its plan is to build on the existing support available for homeless people, to guide them long term once they are out of crisis.

Jo Willmott, assistant director for provider management and market development, said: “This tender reflects the next stage of development in our new approach to homelessness.

“We already have existing supported accommodation provision in the borough which offers people the next step in supporting them into independent living after the need for emergency care ends.

“The tender builds on our current supported accommodation successes, and looks to increase capacity to accommodate individuals whilst providing enhanced bespoke services to support residents to move away from homelessness and crisis services towards independent living in the community.”

There are currently supported accommodation services in place but the existing contracts all expire this year.

The council says it wants people to “take control of their own lives” to help prevent any future strain on the health and care services.

The advert says: “This offer of accommodation and support will allow people to live healthier, happier lives and radically reduce current and future demand for health and care services. Flexible provision will be in place in the form of accommodation that meets the level of needs of people as they present. This service will positively manage risks to accommodate our most vulnerable and complex individuals and support them on their journey to independence.

“Adopting a partnership approach the service will support individuals to access wider service provision in the borough that will support the achievement of the asset based action plan.

“Expected links would involve drug and alcohol services, health services, employments services, criminal justice and accommodation services.”