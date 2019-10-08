£82k grant for Wigan Pier project

Wigan Pier has received another huge cash grant.

The Architectural Heritage Fund (AHF) has announced that the project is to receive £82,500 as part of its first grant awards through the Transforming Places Through Heritage fund, new funding from the Department of Culture, Digital, Media and Sport which focused on reinvigorating England’s high streets and town centres.

Grant awards of £527,980 have been given to 15 projects.

Those projects capture a range of plans and proposals to reinvigorate high streets and town centres right across England, all led by charities and social enterprises.

They demonstrate creative, community led approaches, ones that will help stimulate fresh demand, provide new spaces for a range of activities and help bring back lost footfall.

Through an innovative partnership, this project will reinvent Wigan Pier as a national cultural destination and re-establish it as a civic asset for the town, becoming “a place where Wiganers of all ages will relax, eat and drink, be entertained, celebrate their important life moments and create lasting memories”.

The project is led by Arts at the Mill CIC, an organisation that led the regeneration of the town’s Old Courts, which now hosts more than 2,000 annual events and attracts 140,000 visitors a year.

The project will see the regeneration of Pier 2 as a performance and live entertainment space, Pier 3 as a multi-purpose events venue for private hire, while Pier 4 and 5 will be a large, open-plan "street-food" market with food vendors, a gin distillery, micro-brewery and taprooms.

The project development grant will support the detailed development at a vital time for Wigan which is the focus of both a Future High Street Fund bid and has been selected as a High Street Heritage Action Zone.