£900k lottery cash for borough park

A Wigan park is set to receive a cash injection of £900k through a National Lottery funded project, ‘Future Proof Parks’, to engage friends of park groups with young people in an innovative bid to protect local heritage parks in the region.

Amberswood will receive a cash injection to both preserve and promote the local park history to ensure that the park can be enjoyed by local communities for many more years to come.

Future Proof Parks aims to inspire young people’s involvement with local parks and support friends of groups to engage and work with young people, in order to share ideas and combine the talents of established friends of park groups, with the passion and skills of young volunteers. Parks across the UK will benefit from the funding.

The three-year programme has been awarded funding through the Heritage Lottery Fund’s Kick the Dust programme, which aims to enable more young people to be involved in the UK’s heritage.

The project is led by Groundwork, alongside Fields in Trust and National Youth Agency.

Graham Duxbury, Groundwork’s chief executive, said: “Future Proof Parks is a vital tool in helping to unlock the time and talents of young people and supporting Friends of Groups in their invaluable efforts to protect our local parks and green spaces. We look forward to seeing the positive outcomes of the programme over the next three years.”

Helen Griffiths, Fields in Trust’s chief executive, said: “Our research shows that parks and green spaces bring economic and welfare benefits to people across the UK.

“At a time when many are under threat it is vital that we encourage the next generation to care for and support our parks and green spaces so that people, both now and in the future, can continue to benefit from them.”

Leigh Middleton, chief executive officer, National Youth Agency, said: “It is absolutely vital that young people are given the opportunity to participate in their local areas.

“Future Proof Parks is an excellent way to allow young people to exercise their unique potential and at the same time support them to develop their skills and abilities and we are proud to be a part of that.”