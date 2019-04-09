A fitting final journey for Wigan great-grandad

A popular great-grandad who spent four decades driving buses was joined by a familiar vehicle as he made his final journey.



A Wigan Corporation bus dating back to the 1950s, which had been restored by Albert Bussell and a friend, led the procession to his funeral at St Marie’s Church in Standish.

A vintage double decker bus leads the funeral procession along Wigan Road in Standish

Mr Bussell, 79, drove the bus during his long career, which also saw him work for Ribble.

He almost always drove buses on route 113 from Wigan to Preston, becoming a familiar face to passengers.

His daughter Jean Coates was delighted the bus could lead the way, after setting off from the home he had lived in for 60 years.

She said: “I think it was fitting. Considering how well known he was in Wigan and how well known he was among the bus drivers in Wigan and Ribble,

Albert Bussell

“I think it was fitting and appropriate that a bus led the cortege.”

Mr Bussell moved to Standish from Preston. He initially worked on a farm, becoming a cattle truck driver.

He then became a bus driver and spent 40 years behind the wheel, until he retired 14 years ago.

A long-standing friend of Mr Bussell’s owned the 1950s bus and he helped to restore it to the condition it was in when he drove it years ago.

He was married to Ann for 59 years and the couple had five children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He enjoyed holidays, meals with his family and days out.

Mr Bussell died on Thursday, March 28 after a short illness.