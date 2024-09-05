A new children’s football club encourages community spirit

All children welcome to a Wigan club of boys and girls that “live, breath, eat and sleep football."

A new children’s football team are “working towards becoming a proud community club.”

Wigan Borough F.C. was founded in May 2024 by husband-and-wife Rhys and Annie Carroll with the aim of “supporting children in grassroots football, and to give them new opportunities and experiences.”

After being dismayed by their previous football club, Annie said: “We were approached by some mums and dads who were eager for us to establish a new club. Rhys is a qualified football coach, and so we were interested in making that a reality.”

Named after Wigan Athletic’s predecessor, Wigan Borough Football Club, the team has gone from strength to strength, and now has 37 children playing across three teams.

“We have under-11s Saturday and Sunday teams and an under-14 Sunday team,” said Annie, “but we wish to expand.”

The parent of an under-14s player, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “the club is the best my son has played for, the kids are happy, and that’s what it should be about.”

“The kids all listen to their coach, who has helped them gain more confidence with training for the new season. The team feels more like a family than a club, as not one person is excluded.”

Another parent, who also wished to remain anonymous, seconded this opinion, commenting: “Our son loves playing football with Wigan Borough F.C. and the coaches, Rhys in particular, are amazing! All the parents, coaches and volunteers make it feel like a second family. A lot of free time is given up by all involved to make sure all the boys have a fantastic set up.”

Currently, the team trains at Dean Trust Rose Bridge on Mondays from 7-8pm and Thursdays from 6-7pm, and is open to both boys and girls.

Alongside football, Rhys and Annie also fundraise for fun days, presentations and so the children can attend Wigan Athletic matches, further boosting morale within the team.

“We’re not just a football team or a club,” said Annie, “we’re a football family, and we are working towards becoming a proud community club. So, ignite your passion, unleash the unpredictable and create a football family with us!”