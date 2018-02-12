A 'reet good' time in stall as Wigan beer festival announces return

Residents are raising a glass to celebrate the return of a popular Wigan beer festival.

The Reet Good Beer Fest will be back this summer following a brief hiatus in 2017, and promises to be the best event yet.

The festival, organised by Wigan Youth Zone, will be held at Mesnes Field, from Thursday June 21 to Sunday June 24.

As with previous years, the Reet Good Beer Fest will offer a huge selection of bitters, ales and ciders. It will also herald the return of the prosecco and gin bars for those who want a bit of fizz instead of the ubiquitous pints.

Details of themes and music for each night of the festival are currently being confirmed, but all nights of the event will see fantastic live entertainment including the addition this year of a

Bavarian afternoon, with some fantastic live music and audience participation.

First held in 2015, the Reet Good Beer Fest has never failed to attract a large gathering. The 2016 edition attracted a star-studded line-up with international athlete Jenny Meadows and members of the Wigan Warriors among those who attended the launch.

It has also been a prominent supporter of local breweries, having hosted the likes of Prospect from Standish alongside pints from as far afield as North Wales and the Midlands.

The festival’s fund-raising team are currently looking for local businesses and individuals to help support with sponsorship. A number of packages are still available, everything from sponsoring barrels to glasses at the event.

For more information, email events@wiganyouthzone.org

All funds raised from the event will go towards the life changing work at Wigan Youth Zone.

Tickets will go on sale on March 1. For more information, visit the Reet Good Beer Festival on Facebook.