A sweet recipe for business success for Wigan pupils

A group of young entrepreneurs have secured a sweet success after their unusual idea for new donuts scooped a business challenge.

The team from Cansfield High School in Ashton won the competition set by St John Rigby College by coming up with a set of gluten-free Krispy Kreme donuts.

The budding businessmen and women from secondary schools were charged with coming up with new flavours of donuts for the iconic US company and then marketing and producing them.

The panel of judges who then had the ideas presented to them were extremely impressed with the original thinking of the GCSE economics pupils at the Old Road school, who combined taste with catering for the growing numbers of people looking to remove gluten from their diet.

Cansfield’s economics leader Jenni Ward said: “As usual our students conducted themselves with maturity, confidence and assuredness.

“They worked together closely and created a unique concept which demonstrated their excellent subject knowledge. I’m very proud as always of them.”

The team marketed their culinary efforts under the name Cansfield’s Creations, with team member Mia Montrose-Reilly coming up with the crucial idea of making the results gluten-free.

The Cansfield pupils had discussed lots of hot topics in the food industry, including low-calorie donuts.

Having decided on their unique selling point, the pupils then decide to tantalise the tastebuds of their prospective customers with a delicious-sounding flavour based on Neapolitan ice cream.

The finished donuts came in three different forms, an original topped with vanilla drizzle, a chocolate dream and a strawberry surprise.

The group’s victory was rewarded with a trophy, which was presented in an assembly last week, and a large box of Krispy Kreme donuts which did not even make it as far back as the Ashton school before it was empty.

Cansfield headteacher Michael Southworth said: “This group has demonstrated the high standards that we expect from Cansfield High School students and have set the bar high for groups who will hopefully compete in this challenge in future years.”

The Cansfield team was made up of Holly Bradford, Kieran Dearden, Lydia Hughes, Nathan Mather, MatthewMcClements, Mia Montrose-Reilly, Katie Scarisbrick and Kristian Wright.