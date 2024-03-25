A580 East Lancashire Road in Lowton closed after collision
Rush-hour drivers are facing delays as a major road through Wigan borough has been closed.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police say there has been a collision on the A580 East Lancashire Road in Lowton and investigation work is taking place.
It is shut between the A572 Newton Road and Stone Cross Lane North.
The East Lancashire Road’s westbound junction with Newton Road has been shut, while drivers cannot access the road from Haydock island from the M6.
Drivers reported heavy traffic in Lowton and Golborne on Monday morning due to the closures.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.