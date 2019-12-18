Abandoned pet fears grow as Christmas approaches

There were 416 animals reported as abandoned in the North West last December and more than 4,000 animals were dumped during the festive season across England and Wales.

Greater Manchester saw 120 abandoned animals reported to the RSPCA’s cruelty line over the festive month last year, followed by Lancashire with 115 and Merseyside with 77 abandoned animals.

Sadly, the charity is already caring for many animals abandoned around the country this festive season.

The RSPCA is urging people to help them care for animals spending Christmas in its centres and hospitals with its Stock the Sleigh campaign, asking for help providing anything from food, medicine, to a warm blanket, treats and toys.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “Christmas is a busy time for us, as sadly cruelty and abandonments do not stop over the festive season and our staff work tirelessly to rescue and care for animals in need.

“Last year, there were 1,684 dogs reported as abandoned in December and 1,678 abandoned in January, and there were more dogs than any other animal being abandoned over the festive period.

“We understand that people’s circumstances can change which may mean they can no longer cope with their pet but there is never an excuse to abandon any animal like this, as there are other options available to people who are struggling to care for their pets. Dumping a pet leaves the animal extremely scared and vulnerable, especially in the cold winter months.”