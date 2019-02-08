Abraca-don't mind if I do: magical seven-bedroom mansion on the market for £1.35m

You'd be hard pressed to find anyone who doesn't think there's a bit of magic about home, something intangible and comforting. Perhaps it comes from ownership and of knowing its yours. Maybe its a familiarity thing. Or maybe its the three floors, seven bedrooms, and tennis court.

True to form, this truly magical Lancastrian mansion on the market for £1.35m goes by the moniker of Merlinwood. Dating back to the 19th century when I'd wager there were a fair few people who believed rather more enthusiastically in the occult and a spot of hocus-pocus here and there, the stone-facaded Merlinwood sits in its four acres in about as grand a fashion as possible. There's more than a whiff of Arthurian legend about this place.

Fit for all the king's horses and all the kings men - there's certainly enough bedroom space for all of them, let's be honest - the home's reception hall gives way to the impressive staircase with a full-height window, and with three storeys and an expansive cellar, there's plenty of need for stairs in this Skipton residence.

With recent refurbishment work having been carried out almost all the way throughout the house, Merlinwood has undergone something of a magical transformation of late, now boasting elegant drawing rooms with rich blues and ornate fireplaces, to a newly-fitted kitchen - a picture of black marble, Belfast sinks, and textured wood.

With bedrooms boasting enough space to swing a likely-disgruntled tiger let alone a cat, the property's main living room is truly huge. A carpet-seller's dream and a carpet-fitter's nightmare, the bedrooms at Merlinwood are similarly vast: one can certainly see where this place puts plenty of its wall-busting 10,500 sq.feet.

A blank canvas for any prospective owners to get their talons into, the house's sheer size means that there's plenty of scope for office space or a games rooms maybe. Perhaps a cinema room or a home gym? Your wish is Merlinwood's command.

As if by magic, your in-laws can also stay over, with an adjoining renovated annex providing an abundance of luxurious additional accommodation with its own double bedroom complete with walk-in wardrobe, dressing room, and a Jack n' Gill shower room. They'll never want to leave...

Heading up to the attic - beware nosebleeds, this really is Alps territory - and period timber panelling awaits, while back on terra firma, Merlinwood also provides a double and a triple garage, a large stone potting shed, rolling mature gardens surrounding the tennis court, and a paddock suitable for a small pony.

Abraca-don't mind if I do...

For more information, head to: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/49332452?search_identifier=5ea6e714f0bf72f1a5d6c809d54b3250