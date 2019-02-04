'Accident waiting to happen' at Wigan pothole-riddled junction

A councillor has warned there is ‘an accident waiting to happen’ if action is not taken to fix a pothole-riddled and flood-prone road.

Coun John Bullock has called for urgent repairs to be made to the junction of Mill Lane and Mayfield Road in Up Holland, which is in need of repairs and maintenance.

Coun Bullock, who represents the Up Holland ward for West Lancs Council, said he had warned Lancashire County Council of the issues on the road several times, given its heavy use but so far little has been done to remedy it other than patch-ups which quickly disintegrate.

He said: “It is not just an access road to people’s homes. It is a very popular through way to Parbold, and a connection to leisure activities on Beacon Hill.”

But, despite the significance of the route and nature of the problems, Coun Bullock said his pleas had fallen on deaf ears.

“The junction of Mill Lane and Mayfield Road has been of concern to residents and local councillors for some time,” he said.

“The Conservative administration at Lancashire County Council have made numerous promises regarding work to be carried out there but so far the council have failed to deliver any long-term solution.

“All that seems to happen is a merry-go-round, with patch upon patch being laid then cracking up within a few months, which is not dealing with the underlying problem of water erosion.”

He added: “This is an accident waiting to happen. The council have been told about this problem yet they are failing to respond to everyone’s concerns about the danger.

“The road needs stripping back and the underground water flow stopped or culverted, then the whole junction needs to be re-laid. With another winter upon us the surface destruction will be accelerated.

“We have demanded that the council takes urgent action before someone is hurt.

“The Conservative administration claim they have millions of pounds extra to spend on road repairs. Yet they are not spending it in West Lancashire.

“The council’s current patch policy has failed and is a totally false economy. The work will have to be done at some point and putting it back will only cost local people more money through

their council tax. The Conservatives are asking people to pay more for less.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We’re aware that the road surface at this location is in poor condition and carried out some temporary repairs for safety earlier this week.

“We’re aware from previous incidents that the water on the road is likely to be due to a problem with the highway drainage, and we have also programmed for the drains to be jetted and cleared, which we hope will resolve the issue.

“We are considering work to resurface part of Mill Lane from Ormskirk Road to Harts Lane, which covers this area, as part of next year’s maintenance programme, however this is subject to approval as part of next year’s budget.”

British roads are said to be more potholed than many others around the world because they are more heavily used by traffic and often have more pipes, drains and cables underneath them which are constantly having trenches and holes dug in them.