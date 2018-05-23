Air ambulance called to ten-vehicle crash at busy M6 junction

A lorry driver has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after suffering major trauma in a multi-vehicle pile-up.

Eight cars and two HGVs are believed to have been involved in the crash at Orrell Interchange where the M58 meets the M6 North.

Paramedics have revealed that at least one patient has been taken to Aintree Hospital with traumatic injuries while two drivers, one woman aged 33, have been taken to Wigan Infirmary for minor injuries.

The M6 northbound carriageway has been closed for almost three hours between J25 and J26 but Highways England is now allowing traffic past the scene.

Highways England is asking for drivers to be patient while they work on removing trapped traffic from the road.

The southbound carriageway, which was initially closed to allow air ambulance access, has now been reopened.

The Incident Commander at the rear of the traffic queue following this morning's collison

Highways England has said: "The M6 northbound in Greater Manchester is closed between J25 (A49, Winstanley) and J26 (M58, A577, Orrell) due to a traffic collision. North West Motorway Police Group are on scene, along with North West Ambulance Service (including air ambulance) and our Highways England Traffic Officers.

"Traffic is being diverted via the 'Solid Triangle' symbol. From J25, take the A49 northbound to the junction with the A577, then turn left, taking the A577 to the junction with the M6 J26, rejoining the M6 northbound from J26."

The authority also tweeted: "Trapped traffic is being released from the rear of the #M6 closure northbound at J25 #A49. This process will take some time, we appreciate that this is not ideal if you are in the queues, but we are doing what we can to get you off the M6 and on to diversion."

Stranded motorists reported ambulances, police and a fire crews racing to the scene.

Motorists waiting to be released from the M6 Northbound

One said: "There are emergency vehicles everywhere and traffic is at a standstill."

The incident is ongoing, more details to follow ...

M6 Northbound following crash

M6 Northbound traffic following crash

Traffic is at a standstill around Orrell and the M6 north has been closed following a ten-car pile up