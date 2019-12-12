Air ambulance lands in Wigan street following emergency incident

Emergency services have been called to a Wigan road this morning following an unconfirmed incident.



The North West Air Ambulance (NWAA) and the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) are in attendance at Whitledge Green, in Ashton, following an incident earlier today (Thursday December 12).

NWAA at the scene in Whitledge Green

An NWAA spokesperson confirmed the air ambulance was called at 9.46am and arrived on site at 10.01am.

NWAS also confirmed they were at the scene but were unable to provide further details.

Local residents have told Wigan Today that police officers are also at the scene but this has not yet been confirmed by Greater Manchester Police.

More to follow.