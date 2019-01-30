Alert as Wigan schools and rush hour traffic hit by overnight snow

Schools have been closed and morning rush hour traffic gridlocked as snow hit Wigan borough over night.

Residents woke to a thick coating of the white stuff on Wednesday morning and a number of schools in the area were putting out announcements on social media saying the conditions were too treacherous for it to be safe to open.

Overnight snow hits Wigan

Despite council gritters' having been out all night, roads were still proving difficult to navigate with only the most often-used highways easy enough to travel.

Motorists on the M6 have been told to expect 90-minute delays between Leyland and Standish and there has been heavy traffic building up northbound at Haydock. It has been reported that due to the snow, motorway traffic is down to one lane in some places in the borough.

Schools which have confirmed they are closing today include: Orrell St Peter's High, Cansfield High in Ashton, Shevington High, Astley St Mary's High, Fred Longworth High, Bedford High in Leigh, Hawkley Hall High, both St James's and New Fold Primary Schools in Orrell, Nicol Mere Primary in Ashton and Winstanley College.

Ince Rose Bridge Academy, The Byrchall High in Ashton and Wigan and Leigh College have already confirmed that they will be open for business today.

A Wigan Council spokesman said: "Please take care when travelling this morning with the snow and ice.

"Our team have been out treating the roads but many routes are dangerous.

"Also check with your school as some schools and colleges have announced closures due to safety concerns today."