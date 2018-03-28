Alert to Wigan dog owners as ‘Rot’ claims new victim

A deadly disease which has claimed the lives of dozens of dogs this year has struck again, only a few miles from Wigan.

The case in Farnworth, Bolton, of the potentially fatal Alabama Rot has led to further calls for owners to be cautious on muddy walks.

The disease damages dogs’ blood vessels, cutting off blood supply to areas of the skin and sometimes the internal organs, which causes sores and can lead to kidney failure. It is believed the illness is picked up in muddy areas, and can rot a dog’s flesh very quickly.

Shannon Wilson’s shih-tzu Paris is believed to have contracted the diseases on a walk in Moses Gate, Farnworth. The pet had to be put down two weeks later.

The distraught 23-year-old owner said: “I want to warn other pet owners of the dangers of this disease and to take extra care when out walking.

"Paris was only four and has gone far too soon.”