All change at Wigan care home after training course

Care home staff are ripping up the rule book as they look for new ways to support their residents.

People living at Lakeside Nursing Home in Standish can now learn how to knit, attend yoga classes and take part in pet therapy.

It follows staff attending a three-day Eden Alternative training programme and deciding to shake things up.

Residents and employees used vision boards with images of what their ideal home would look like.

A shared vision was created and a number of changes have been implemented, including spontaneous activity, dining experiences, pet therapy, Lego therapy, residents teaching staff and other residents, and personal choice in decorating rooms.

Lakeside has signed up to The Cinnamon Trust, an organisation that supports bringing pets into care homes, and now has a home dog called Maggie.

Manager Debbie Cank said: “We are wanting the myths of what it is like in a care home to change. At Lakeside we provide an environment that is not only a fun and loving atmosphere, but an environment where residents have a sense of occupation.

“We have set up a knitting class where our lovely resident Mary will be teaching staff how to knit and crochet and we have a resident who will be doing a yoga class.”

The Eden Alternative is based on the belief that ageing should be a continued stage of development and growth, rather than a period of decline.

Lakeside staff want to make positive changes promoting independence and companionship, while scrapping the traditional care home rule book.

During a vision board workshop, every member of staff, from the chefs in the kitchen to the management, came together to design what they would want in a home.

They put themselves into the shoes of an elderly resident going into care and considered what they would want to bring.

Everyone chose six things that were important to them in everyday life, such as holidays, comfort and relaxing in a bath.

Debbie said: “It’s important to all of us here at Lakeside that when someone comes into our home, they feel at home, they are able to still do the things they have always enjoyed and we don’t take away that sense of independence.

“Following Eden training we have all come together with a plan to do what we can to make sure nobody living at Lakeside ever feels any of the plagues of old age. We want a home filled with laughter and happiness.”

Resident Alan Rawsthorn said: “I think the changes are brilliant. I am happy when I see something that helps others. I am so very fortunate to be able to do things for myself here at Lakeside and have independence.”

Barbara McGee said: “I think the changes are a great idea and will not only benefit the home but will encourage families to come in as the place is fun and there are plenty of smiles around.”