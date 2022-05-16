Alarms at Our Lady Immaculate RC Church on Downall Green Lane, Ashton, first alerted the priest Fr John Gorman shortly after 4am on Monday May 16.

A crew from Wigan fire station was quickly on the scene to find the building thick with smoke and the area around the altar on fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charred timbers brought outside during the blaze at Our Lady Immaculate Church

Wearing breathing gear and using hose reels, firefighters doused the flames but also had to dig out the wooden area around the marble altar to ensure there was no danger of the blaze’s reigniting.

They also used ventilators to expel smoke from the premises, finally leaving after about three hours.

Crew manager Bryan Stewart said that there was nothing suspicious about the incident so the police had not been brought in.

There had been a service at the church the night before and there may be a connection with that.

More debris from the church blaze