Alzheimer’s cash appeal to help Wigan couple cope

A Wigan husband has revealed the heartbreaking daily struggles his wife goes through while suffering with dementia, as he launches a fund-raising drive to cover her care costs.

John Bell’s wife Sheila is just 54, but has an advanced form of Alzheimer’s.

He is raising £10,000 to allow his wife Sheila to visit a dementia day care centre five days a week, as the terrible disease makes each day ever more difficult for the Goose Green couple.

She was tragically diagnosed with early onset dementia when she was just 43.

John, 55, said: “She can’t do anything. She struggles with her speech, doesn’t recognised objects and can’t walk far. She needs help with everything.”

John, a former serviceman and veteran of the Falklands and Northern Ireland, is now a full-time carer for Sheila, having given up a lucrative career as a transport manager in order to be with her around the clock.

He said: “It was quite a culture shock to go from quite a good salary, to being on carer’s allowance.”

The life-changing decision unfortunately means that John is unable to cover the costs of sending Sheila to a day centre.

“I don’t like asking for money. It didn’t feel right at first. But the welfare of my wife is more important than my pride.”

Anyone who would like to help raise the £10,000 target can donate at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sheila-day-centre.