Ambulance called to incident at Wigan town centre pub

Paramedics have been called into action at a Wigan pub amid reports that a customer was taken ill.



An ambulance arrived at The White Horse, in Standishgate, shortly before 7.30pm this evening (Friday January 18).

While the exact nature of the incident has not been confirmed, a resident leaving the nearby Jetts Gym at the time told Wigan Today: "I'd just been for a workout and while I was in there, a guy came in and asked where the defibrillator was because a guy had collapsed in a pub in the town centre."

He added: "Whether they used it (the defibrillator) or not before the ambulance got there, I don't know."

Wigan Today has contacted the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) for more information.