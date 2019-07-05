Ambulance involved in Wigan collison

Am ambulance responding to an emergency incident was involved in a collision with another vehicle this morning.

The collision occurred this morning (Friday, July 5) in Preston Road, Standish, close to the junction with James Square.

Eyewitnesses have reported that the ambulance was on its way to an incident elsewhere and had its blue lights and sirens turned on when it was struck by another car.

The North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for further details.