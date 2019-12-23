Ambulance service reveals most bizarre reasons people called 999 this year

A stubbed toe, head lice and a cat being run over were among the reasons why people called for an ambulance this year, it has been revealed.



North West Ambulance Service has had more than one million 999 calls in 2019, but more than a third were not for emergency situations.

The number of 999 calls to NWAS is increasing every year

It has been revealed that 37 per cent were for patients who could potentially have been treated at an urgent care centre, by a GP or pharmacist or at home with a few days’ rest.

Over the last decade the number of 999 calls has increased year-on-year.

The festive season is typically the busiest time, with the most calls this winter expected on New Year’s Eve.

The service has now created a video highlighting some of the weird, wonderful and ridiculous calls it has received.

It stars one of the service’s emergency medical dispatchers, who handles 999 calls, and highlights some of the more bizarre calls in a bid to remind people when to call.

Ged Blezard, director of operations, said: “Our emergency call handlers are the heart of the ambulance service and their advice and guidance over the phone can often be the difference between life and death.

“We have created this video, which includes some of the most ridiculous calls made to our emergency number, to make people think about how these types of calls can affect the service, and the situations in which they should dial 999.

“We understand that people panic or need help for situations that are concerning to them, but reporting a broken kettle or out of reach toilet paper, which are both real calls featured in the video, can stop us from saving the life of a person in a real emergency.

“Winter is always the busiest time of year for the ambulance service with 999 calls increasing as the weather turns colder and the party season gets under way. More than ever, we need the public to use common sense so we can help people who need us most.”

Emergency medical dispatcher Graham Lawrenson said: “I was on the phone to a woman who had hit a male whilst driving her car, leaving him unconscious. I was worried for both of them but kept calm, as I needed to give her instructions to help save his life. But I soon discovered that ‘he’ was in fact a rabbit.

“The contrast between how this call started and how it ended shows that some people still don’t understand when to use the 999 emergency service. Unfortunately, we can’t send NHS ambulances to animals.

“My plea to people is only to call the ambulance service when someone is seriously ill or injured and you think they could die, otherwise your call could be blocking the line for a real emergency.”

For medical help when it is not an emergency, go to 111.nhs.uk or call NHS 111.