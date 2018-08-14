American 50s diner opens in Wigan care home

Staff and residents at a Wigan care home are going back in time thanks to their new 1950s-style American diner.



It was officially opened at Montrose Hall Care Home, in Worsley Hall, during an open day.

Margaret Grady, Marie Parkinson and Kim Jones in the new 1950's American diner style hut at Montrose Hall Care Home, Wigan.

The diner was created alongside a project to transform the home’s gardens, which has cost £30,000 in total.

Deputy manager Marie Parkinson said: “We are making it a more dementia-friendly home so residents don’t feel isolated. They can go out in the garden and feel like they are in the real world.”

While the diner is currently only open to residents and their families, it is hoped it will be open to the public in future.

The project, led by manager Kim Jones, was paid for using local authority grants and money raised by the home at events during the year.