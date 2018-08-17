Anniversary gigs in store for Wigan legends Starsailor

One of the borough’s best-known musical exports have announced a series of very special gigs this autumn to mark a milestone album anniversary.



Starsailor, who originally formed at Wigan and Leigh College and feature keyboardist Barry Westhead from Spring View in their ranks, are playing three shows celebrating 15 years since the release of Silence Is Easy.

The group, made up of Billinge-born frontman James Walsh on vocals and guitar duties, James Stelfox on bass, Barry on keys and Ben Byrne on drums, is pulling out all the stops for the gigs in Manchester, Glasgow and London.

The four-piece will play the whole album and will be accompanied on stage by a string section to give further depth to the sound and lush textures.

Silence Is Easy, best-known for its unmistakable and piano-driven title track, was one of the group’s biggest successes but had a very testing creation process.

Following the rapid success of first single Fever and debut full-length Love Is Here Starsailor were signed up to work on the second album with iconic producer Phil Spector.

However, things did not go according to plan, with the band eventually firing the legendary record-maker after insisting on through-the-night production sessions at the London studio so he could remain attuned to LA time.

When Spector returned home notoriety quickly followed as there was a shooting at his mansion while the band were still in the studio.

These difficult experiences have clearly been put in the past as the group prepares to perform all the tracks from Silence Is Easy for its legions of fans.

The gigs take place at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, Glasgow’s Old Fruitmarket and the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire in London between November 19 and 29. Ticket information is available at www.starsailorband.co.uk/tour