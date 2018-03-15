Anyone fancy a Will Grigg pie?

A Wigan bakery is celebrating Wigan’s amazing FA Cup run with the creation of a snack that’s just as fiery as Will Grigg’s form.

The Rolling Pin bakery in Ormskirk Road has created the “Will Grigg” pie - loaded with chicken, chorizo, onion, with a spicy curry sauce and featuring the iconic FA Cup trophy on its crust - to pay tribute to Latics’ scintillating form in the tournament so far this season.

David and Susan Shaw, owners of the Rolling Pin Bakery in Wigan

And, ahead of their quarter-final clash with Southampton this weekend, the bakery was even paid a visit by the iconic trophy itself.

The couple behind the creation, David and Susan Shaw, were approached to produce the matchday snack by the FA, who wanted to investigate how the club’s cup run had impacted the wider Wigan community.

Susan, 64, said: “We’re really excited. All the staff are really buzzing for it.

“Reaching the quarter finals has created a real atmosphere in the town, and is also expected to provide local businesses like ours a massive boost - we’re expecting a bumper trade this weekend.”

FA Cup hero Will Grigg

She added: “We’ll be opening on Sunday before the match starts, so you can grab the pie before you go to the ground.”

Husband David, who created the pie, said: “I was just asked to make a ‘fiery’ pie, but the ingredients were up to me. Chorizo’s becoming more and more popular so we decided to go with it.”

The 60-year-old revealed that despite not being the biggest football fan, it was still a delight to see the knock-on effect of Wigan’s recent success.

He said: “I am a rugby fan mostly, Warriors are my team. But any sport that can bring a community together is great. We have seen a difference over the last few weeks.

“The supporters have been coming in here before the games, and there’s a lot of chatter about the FA Cup. It really makes the place buzz.”

But it’s not just Wigan town that’s seen a huge increase in interest. The club’s famous fifth round victory over Manchester City last month sparked interest around the globe. Mentions of ‘Wigan Athletic FA Cup’ surged by 645 per cent on social media, with notable spikes in Iraq and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Gala’s Freed From Desire - the hit song that inspired the “Will Grigg’s On Fire” chant, saw a remarkable 600 per cent increase in online searches.

You can grab your own Will Grigg Pie at the Rolling Pin Bakery in 129-131 Ormskirk Road.