Apartments plan for Wigan town centre

The former home of the Wigan Observer newspaper will house 18 apartments under plans approved by the local authority.



Tucked away in Wigan town centre’s Rowbottom Square, the red brick building once housed the weekly newspaper’s office and printing presses before the title moved in the 1960s.

It is currently vacant having most recently been used as office space for local businesses.

But developers Joof Homes say the change in use would bring the building back into use with one-bed flats offering ‘highly sustainable town centre living’.

No new parking spaces have been proposed, although some cars can access informal spaces at the front of the building.

Each of the apartments will also have cycling storage in the building’s basement.

A planning report submitted on behalf of Joof Homes says: “The immediate locality is predominantly commercial in nature, however a number of residential conversions are understood to have taken place within the vicinity in the recent past.

“The proposal would positively bring back into beneficial use the building which has been and risks being vacant for a prolonged period.

“It would also introduce highly sustainable town centre living, helping to diversify this particular area of the town centre ultimately acting to enhance its vitality.”

Such moves are being sought in towns and cities across the UK as high streets continue to struggle to maintain footfall.

Since May 2013, it has been possible in England to convert a building from being an office into residential use without needing planning permission.

This change in government policy was made to boost the supply of housing, but also to encourage the regeneration of town centres through the reuse of vacant office space.

The report adds: “Such a trend is likely to continue given the prevailing difficulties facing high streets nationally and hence a desire, in the face of contracting primary shopping areas, to diversify uses.”

Wigan council officers approved the change in use application on September 27.