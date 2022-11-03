Appeal for help in tracing the family of a Wigan 57-year-old who has died
Police are trying to track down family of a Wigan man who was found dead at a block of flats.
John Banks, 57, passed away at Crompton House, Scholes, on November 1.
There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Attempts by the police to trace any next of kin have so far drawn a blank and so they have launched an appeal for information.
Anyone with information about Mr Banks’s relatives should contact the police coroner’s office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687.