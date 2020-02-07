Appeal for posh frocks and suits for Wigan school prom nights

A Wigan not-for-profit organisation has launched an appeal so disadvantaged children can go to their end of school prom night.

Daffodils Dreams, which works with children and families on the breadline in Poolstock, Worsley Mesnes and Goose Green, has put out an urgent call for people to donate unwanted items of clothing.

These can include dresses, suits and accessories so less fortunate pupils in Wigan can enjoy a prom night like anyone else.

Organisation founder Maureen Holcroft said no child should not be able to go to their prom night because of poverty.

She said: “We’ve launched the appeal on social media and want to encourage more people to donate so children can go to their end of school prom night.

“People can give all kinds of items including shoes and dresses and suits.

“Our appeal is covering children in the whole of Wigan borough.

“We don’t think it’s right that any child should not be able to go to their school prom night because they don’t have enough money.

“Every child should have the right to enjoy themselves after the stress of their GCSEs.

“It’s not nice that anyone should miss out and those who do go also deserve to look the part.”

Maureen called for high schools in the borough to get in touch if they have any children who may need their support.

The organisation is also looking for a venue to hold its prom evening where the children can go along to choose their outfit.

Maureen said: “We will invite all the beauticians, hairdressers, barbers, car companies and small businesses who are offering their services/items for free.

“We will do our best to provide every child with shoes and accessories.

“We are a new not-for-profit charitable organisation who have only been active for 12 months with very little funds.

“We do our best to raise funds in the background to allow us to continue our work and are always so grateful for any support we receive.”

Anyone who would like to support the prom appeal should contact Maureen on maureen@daffodilsdreams.org or through social media.