Appeal for witnesses to car crash after 'fun-loving' great-grandmother dies

Tributes have been paid to an "elegant" and "vivacious" great-grandmother who died after a car crash.

An Audi SQ5 collided with bridge railings on Heaton Bridge Road, in Scarisbrick, at around 3.30pm on New Year's Day.

Passenger Margaret Pemberton, 85, from Burscough, suffered broken ribs, as well as back and head injuries.

She was taken to Aintree Hospital for treatment, but police have now confirmed that she died on Thursday, January 10.

In a statement, her family said: "A beautiful, elegant, fun-loving, vivacious mum, nan, great-nan and friend who lived life to the full. She will be sadly missed but never forgotten.”

Police are investigating what happened and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Phil Baxendale said: “My thoughts remain with Margaret’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“If you saw the collision, please come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident reference 1346 of January 1.