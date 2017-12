An appeal has been issued for a man thought to be missing in the Wigan area.

Police say Chris Cairns is thought to be in the Wigan Pier area or the surrounding canal network.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: "We are concerned for Chris’ welfare and would urge him or anybody with information about his location to contact us on 101."

Chris is said to be 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with short dark brown hair.