Appeal launched to find missing veteran last seen in Wigan
An appeal has been launched to help find a missing veteran who has last seen in Wigan.
There are concerns for missing veteran Michael Horrocks.
The Facebook page All Call Signs reports that Mike has been missing since the early hours of Sunday morning when he was believed to heading in a taxi to his home in West Lancashire.
He had been safely located and taken to Wigan Infirmary but has gone missing again at around 1pm today, June 5.
Mike was wearing a black ‘grumpy old veteran’ t-shirt, denim shorts and trainers.
If anyone has any information, please contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting police incident reference number 672 dated 05.07.2021.
