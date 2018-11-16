Appeal to find missing lady with dementia

Police are appealing for help from the public to find a missing lady.

Barbara Bowles – who is 78-years-old and from Westhoughton – was last seen around 12 noon today (Friday 16 November 2018) near to her home on St Georges Avenue.

She was talking towards Westhoughton Town Centre via Rodgers Way.

She is white, around 5ft 7in tall and of slim build. She has blue eyes, white hair and wears glasses. It’s believed she is wearing a turquoise anorak and grey trousers.

Police Sergeant Stuart Maley-Jones of GMP’s Bolton Borough, said: “Barbara’s family are understandably worried that they’ve not heard or seen from her for some time, especially as she has dementia and may be confused or not know that she needs to come home.

“The photograph we have of Barbara was taken a couple of years ago so she will look thinner and her hair will be whiter than it is in the picture but we’re sure people will be able to recognise her.

“Please help us bring her home to her family by calling us immediately if you see her.”

Anyone who sees Barbara or knows where she is should contact police on 0161 856 2161.