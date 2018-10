Police are appealing for help to find a man missing from his home in Wigan.

Daniel Pearson, 33, was reported missing from his home on Springfield Street, Swinley, on Wednesday.

Other news: Library stabbing: Man detained under Mental Health Act



He is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build and bald.

Police say Daniel may not be well and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 856 7181.