Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace the next of kin of a man from Wigan.

David Howard May, who is also known as Howard May, 75, passed away at his home address on Belmont Avenue on Wednesday, January 17.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

It is believed that David has family in the Harrogate area.

Anyone with information about David or his family is asked to contact the Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4687.