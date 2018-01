Police are appealing for help to trace the next of kin of a woman from the borough.

Mary Jones, 81, died at her home on Henfold Road, Astley on Monday, January 22.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

It is believed that Mary had a brother who lives in the North West.

Anyone with information about Mary or her family is asked to contact the police coroner’s office on 0161 856 5496.