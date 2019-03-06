Archbishop of York to visit Wigan

The Archbishop of York has revealed more details of his visit to the borough this week.

Dr John Sentamu is bringing bishops from across the north to the Diocese of Liverpool for a weekend of events from March 7 to 10.

The weekend of activities is called Tell Serve Give. The senior clergy will be supporting events that take place from Southport to Wigan, Liverpool to Warrington, as the Church of England puts on a range of fun activities.

The archbishop himself will be visiting the Wellspring community project at St Paul’s in Goose Green on Friday, then the bishops representing him will attend the Haigh Hall park run on Saturday before heading on to the Grand Arcade in the town centre where residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and take photographs with them.

Archbishop Sentamu said “It is wonderful that the churches across the Diocese of Liverpool have committed to Tell, Serve, Give: together we are telling our families, friends, neighbours about the love of God as made known to us in Jesus Christ.”