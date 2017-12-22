Armed robbers threaten staff with crowbar during raid

Masked robbers dragged supermarket staff through the store and forced them to open a safe during a terrifying armed robbery

At around 7.45pm on December 21, four masked men entered the Heron Foods store on The Square, one of them armed with a crowbar.

They grabbed hold of a 53-year-old woman who works there and dragged her to the office and forced her to open a safe.

They stole a quantity of cash and got into a waiting silver Audi A5 and drove off in the direction of Elliot Street where it drove up the one way street the wrong way. The vehicle then drove off down Astley Street, Tyldesley.

All the suspects wore dark clothing.

DC Lynsey Watson-Perry, based at Leigh, said: “There were two women working in the store when these criminals burst in and they were both pretty frightened and shook up by what happened.

“It’s now important that we hear from anyone who may have seen or heard something suspicious around the time of this robbery.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 67292 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.