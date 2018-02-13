Arson suspected as cars set alight on Wigan street

An investigation is under way after three cars were damaged in a possible arson attack.

Two vehicles parked on a driveway on St Andrew's Drive in Springfield were set alight at around 3.30am on Tuesday.

The flames spread to a neighbour's car and the intense heat affected the house.

Fire engines from Hindley, Atherton and Chorley attended and crews spent two hours there working to put out the blaze.

Michael Wilding, watch manager at Hindley fire station, said: "Luckily the neighbours raised the alarm and everyone managed to get out safely. They called us and the police.

"The cause is being investigated but it is being put down as deliberate ignition."

Fire crews will return today for a campaign to highlight the importance of smoke alarms and give fire safety advice to neighbours.