Arsonists suspected of destroying car on Wigan street

The Vectra was completely ablaze when the Wigan fire crew arrived

The Vauxhall Vectra was well ablaze when a crew from Wigan fire station arrived at The Green in Norley at 3.30am on Thursday and there was nothing they could do other than douse the flames.

The vehicle had been parked half on the road and half on the pavement and it wasn't clear whether it had been abandoned or legitimately belonged to someone nearby, but crew manager Nigel Shepherd said he put the cause down to deliberate ignition.

He added: "The car was near to some fencing which was slightly damaged, but was far enough from any properties, thankfully, to pose any threat to them.

"If anyone had abandoned the car before it was set alight they had gone by the time we got there."