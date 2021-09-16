Arsonists suspected of destroying car on Wigan street
A car has been gutted by fire in an early hours arson attack on a Wigan housing estate.
The Vauxhall Vectra was well ablaze when a crew from Wigan fire station arrived at The Green in Norley at 3.30am on Thursday and there was nothing they could do other than douse the flames.
The vehicle had been parked half on the road and half on the pavement and it wasn't clear whether it had been abandoned or legitimately belonged to someone nearby, but crew manager Nigel Shepherd said he put the cause down to deliberate ignition.
He added: "The car was near to some fencing which was slightly damaged, but was far enough from any properties, thankfully, to pose any threat to them.
"If anyone had abandoned the car before it was set alight they had gone by the time we got there."
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.