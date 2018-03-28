Arsonists target house and cars in series of attacks

Police have revealed that an arson attack on a house could be connected to two other incidents within 35 minutes.

Firefighters were called to Ashwood Avenue in Abram at 11.50pm on Tuesday to tackle a fire in the front room of the property.

Now police have said they believe it could be connected to two other incidents of arson.

Just five minutes later, police were called to reports a car was on fire on neighbouring Park Lane in Abram.

And shortly afterwards, at 12.25am, they were called to a car fire on Bryon Grove in Atherton.

Fire crews attended all three incidents, which are being treated as arson.

No-one was injured in the attacks.

A joint investigation has been launched by the police and fire service.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 2437 of March 27, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.