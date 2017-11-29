Artistic talent put in the spotlight

A Leigh artist is putting on a spectacular showcase of local talent which will also prove original work can be affordable and accessible to all.



Illustrator Gabrielle Anderson is staging the first Leigh Art Market at The Turnpike and hopes to have as many as 30 people selling their work over two days.

There will be drawings and paintings, textile pieces, sculpture, photography and limited edition work on sale but Gabrielle assures would-be art owners that the purchases will not necessarily break the bank.

The market will also have opportunities for people to try out a range of crafts and live entertainment.

Gabrielle, whose own work is interested in anatomy and nature and who has a studio on Bradshawgate with around half a dozen other artists, said travelling to other similar events around the country prompted her to wonder why there was nothing for art enthusiasts in Leigh.

She said: "I’ve taken part in art markets before but there’s always been a lack of them in this area.

"With Christmas coming up and a studio full of work, and knowing other artists in the same position, I decided to go for it.

"With The Turnpike having a bit of a resurgence at the moment I thought it would be a good way to link up with them too.

"I think I must have had a momentary lapse of reason to start organising this, but it’s got huge and the response has been overwhelming!

"Some of the artists are also doing workshops and activities.

"I’ve noticed in this area there are no real outlets for artists or for ordinary people to buy original art.

"It’s got a reputation for being elitist and highbrow but that’s not the reality of it at all.

"Art should be for everyone and the work on sale at the market will start at £10.

"There will be something for everybody."

Gabrielle has her studio at New Art Spaces Leigh, part of Castlefield’s gallery New Art Spaces project which is also supporting the market.

The activities at The Turnpike on December 9 and 10 will include willow weaving while live music will be performed by Michael Holme, who plays under the stage name Confetti Tsunami.

Gabrielle hopes people will come along to look for unusual Christmas gifts and the event will be a platform for the artists, who are coming from Leigh, Wigan, Salford and Manchester, to meet a new audience.

The first Leigh Art Market is at The Turnpike on Saturday December 9 and Sunday December 10 from noon until 5pm.

Entry is free and there will be refreshments.

An events page has been set up on Facebook which can be found by searching for The Turnpike.