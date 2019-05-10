Asbestos dumped at Wigan nature reserve

Wigan wildlife volunteers have slammed flytippers who left a container full of asbestos in a nature reserve.

Members of the ‘Friends of Three Sisters’ group were shocked to find a large trolley with a plastic wrapped bundle full of the hazardous material dumped in plain sight in the Ashton wildlife park.

The waste is believed to have been dumped on Thursday, May 2 between 12pm and 1.30pm.

“It is absolutely unbelievable,” said Vic Greenwood, a founding member of the group.

“It is so brazen. This is very hazardous material.

“It looks like a part of someone’s garage. They have cut the top off the container and filled it with bits of asbestos.

“It seems to have been all broken up which is a very stupid thing to do.”

The group contacted Wigan Council but at the time of publication the waste had not been removed.

A protective barrier has been placed around the waste pile to prevent members of the public gaining access to the contents.

“We can’t go anywhere near it,” added Vic.

“There is a specialist company who come to move it safely.

“I think whoever did it must have had a trailer or a pick up truck.

“You couldn’t get it there without that.”

Volunteers are now appealing for anyone with dashcam footage who was travelling near the Three Sisters car park on Thursday, to check and see if they may have captured any suspicious activity.

Dave Lyon, Wigan Council’s assistant director for environment, said: “Fly-tipping is not only a blight on the environment but in this case, the material fly-tipped could have been hazardous to the perpetrator of the crime and for any members of the public who could have come into contact with the material.

“If residents do need to remove asbestos, they can get further advice by visiting our website.

“By working with members of the public we can ensure environmental crime is dealt with quickly, efficiently and most importantly, safely. Residents are encouraged to report environmental crime to the council by using the ReportIT app.”