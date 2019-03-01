Auctioneers search for valuable antiques in Wigan

A world-renowned auction house is heading to Wigan for the first time in the search for hidden treasures.

A team of specialists from Bonhams will hold a valuation day for art and antiques at Haigh Hall Hotel.

They will be based there from 11am to 3pm on Monday, March 4, with home visits available throughout the week.

Senior valuer Christopher Jarrey said: “It’s like an Antiques Roadshow event. People come along and bring their items to be valued. That could be anything from a painting to a piece of jewellery to a bronze or a book, anything that’s antique.

“We don’t charge for the valuation, it’s a sale valuation - we are valuing it for sale and it the client is happy with the valuation and wants to sell it, we will take it to London for auction.”

It is the first time the auctioneers have visited Wigan and follows a similar event at a sister hotel on the Wirral.

Mr Jarrey said: “We are really looking forward to it. It’s quite exciting to come to Wigan for the first time.”

Valuation events have been held at other locations around the country, as the auctioneers look for precious items that could be sold.

But they never know how many people will attend or what they will bring.

Mr Jarrey said: “We have found some fabulous things over the years. We have found very rare Chinese vases which made £100,000. We have also seen things that made a few hundred pounds.”

Bonhams was founded in 1793 and is one of the world’s largest auctioneers of fine art and antiques, motor cars and jewellery.

It has salerooms around the world, including in London, Edinburgh, New York and Hong Kong.

To enquire about the event, call 0161 927 3822 or email manchester@bonhams.com.