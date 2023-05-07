News you can trust since 1853
Badly injured deer 'humanely despatched' after armed police called to Wigan road

Armed police were called to an injured deer thought to have been hit by a car on a Wigan road.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Police received reports of the deer on Shevington Lane in Shevington shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday.

A spokesman said: “It was determined that there was a badly injured deer which kept wandering into the road. The injuries it had sustained meant that it wouldn’t survive. The deer was humanely despatched of and a member of the public removed the carcass.

The deer was found on Shevington LaneThe deer was found on Shevington Lane
"Street cleaning was then arranged on Shevington Lane.”

