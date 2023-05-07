Badly injured deer 'humanely despatched' after armed police called to Wigan road
Armed police were called to an injured deer thought to have been hit by a car on a Wigan road.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Police received reports of the deer on Shevington Lane in Shevington shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday.
A spokesman said: “It was determined that there was a badly injured deer which kept wandering into the road. The injuries it had sustained meant that it wouldn’t survive. The deer was humanely despatched of and a member of the public removed the carcass.
"Street cleaning was then arranged on Shevington Lane.”